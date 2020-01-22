Handcrafted Spanish jewelry brand UNOde50 opens at Plaza del Caribe

January 22, 2020 134

UNOde50, the Madrid-born jewelry brand known for its creativity and unique handcrafted styles, announced the opening of its second location in Puerto Rico, at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce.

The new location will join 23 other stores within North America and opened three years after UNOde50 made its local debut in 2017 at Plaza Las Américas, where it experienced “year-over-year” growth, company officials said. Both malls are owned by Empresas Fonalledas.

“We could not be happier about the opening of our newest location in Puerto Rico, which we believe will complement our location in San Juan very nicely,” said Jason McNary, CEO of the Americas for UNOde50.

“Plaza del Caribe in Ponce is a great retail destination for fashion and style. Puerto Rico has really been a tremendous market for us and we’re confident this location will serve us well as we continue to grow our retail footprint within North America and beyond,” he said.

The store products will include a full assortment of women’s and men’s jewelry and watches, including limited edition pieces all entirely handcrafted in Spain.

The quality of the materials used, along with the unique mold-breaking designs, have positioned the brand as a world-renowned benchmark of success.

“In addition, the store atmosphere offers shoppers a unique experience with a small gallery devoted artwork handcrafted by the UNOde50 Design Team in limited editions of 50 pieces using noble materials such as oak and walnut combined with contrasting metals and leather details, which reflect the brands aesthetic and is available to customer purchase,” the company said.

