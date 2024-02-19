Hartford Public Schools to host teacher recruitment fair in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Public school districts in Connecticut are experiencing teacher shortages.

Hartford Public Schools is recruiting more bilingual teachers through the Step-by-Step Puerto Rico Recruitment Program to fill vacant positions for the 2024-2025 academic year, it announced.

Prospective candidates can join a virtual information session on Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. to learn more about the opportunities.

The school district is looking to fill teaching positions in several areas, including bilingual elementary education, teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL), world languages, mathematics, science, and special education.

Connecticut public school districts are facing teacher shortages. The Step-by-Step program aims to attract bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico, assist them in obtaining state certification in Connecticut and strengthen Hartford Public Schools’ educational staff, the agency stated.

The program boasts a 90% teacher retention rate over the past three years, it added.

Hartford Public Schools, which serve more than 17,500 students from Hartford and 70 neighboring towns in 39 magnet, community and neighborhood schools, offer a comprehensive hiring package.

The package includes competitive salaries, benefits, a signing bonus, district support, professional development, new teacher support with mentors, membership to the Connecticut Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (CALAS), and aid in meeting Connecticut certification requirements.

During the information session, candidates will learn about the recruitment program and the support provided to new district educators.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until March 15. Selected candidates will be invited for in-person interviews in Puerto Rico from March 23-26.

Candidates interested in applying should visit Paso a Paso 24-25 SY Talent Pool to submit their application.