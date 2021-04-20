Hatillo Kash N’ Karry launches digital grocery shopping service

The new service gives consumers access to more than 8,000 grocery products and select between delivery (which carries an $8 fee) or pick-up (for $4) options at one of its four supermarkets located in Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, and Quebradillas.

Supermarket chain Hatillo Kash N’ Karry, which has a stronghold in Puerto Rico’s northwestern region, announced the availability of its online grocery shopping service called readykart.com.

The new service gives consumers access to more than 8,000 grocery products and select between delivery (which carries an $8 fee) or pick-up (for $4) options at one of its four supermarkets located in Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, and Quebradillas.

For pick-up service, each supermarket has reserved parking spaces where personnel from Hatillo Kash N’ Karry will bring groceries to the car.

“Considering the current we’re in, we launched readykart.com to provide ease and additional benefits to the residents of the area. In the digital platform our client can find a variety of products and brands of their preferences,” said Isidoro F. Rosa-Rodríguez, vice president of the supermarket chain.

“We’re the only ones in the northwest region with an online shopping service, offering the same prices as in all our stores. We’re convinced that with this we’re making our client’s shopping process easier, more secure and efficient,” he said.

All services require a $50 minimum purchase.

The development and activation of the readykart.com platform generated 30 new direct jobs and 50 indirect jobs.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.