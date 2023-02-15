Hato Rey church to host job fair on Feb. 17

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The El Sendero de la Cruz church is located on the corner of Sevilla and Chile Streets in Floral Park in Hato Rey.

The El Sendero de la Cruz Church in Hato Rey will hold the “Mente sana” job fair Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., when more than 300 immediate positions will be available.

Participating companies include employment agencies Adecco, Alvacom and Caribbean Temporary Services, Econo, El Mesón Sandwiches, JF Montalvo, California Closets and Windmar Home, among others.

Similarly, for those who are interested in continuing their studies, representatives of Sacred Heart University, InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico and Universidad Ana G. Méndez will provide information on their academic offerings.

Job offers range from condo administrator and production manager to customer service positions. Those interested must take their updated resume and several copies to the event.

“Participating companies have job offers with excellent benefits, with full-time and part-time shifts,” said Lizbeth Guidini, of the El Sendero de la Cruz Church. “Our call is for you to visit us, with your resume in hand, so that you can surely find your next job opportunity here.”

The church periodically hosts these types of job fairs and links employers with potential employees “to benefit of the entire community,” she said.

The church is located on the corner of Sevilla and Chile streets in Hato Rey’s Floral Park neighborhood. View in Google Maps.