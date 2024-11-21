Health centers in southern Puerto Rico repaired with $345K from FEMA

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patillas Primary Health Services Center received nearly $103,000 to repair its centers in Patillas and Maunabo. (Photo provided)

The organizations offer primary health services, home visits and other forms of assistance.

Two health centers with facilities across Puerto Rico’s southern region have received a combined $345,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repair damages sustained during Hurricane María in 2017.

The Patillas Primary Health Services Center (CSPS, in Spanish) received nearly $103,000 to repair its facilities in Patillas and Maunabo. These centers provide outpatient services, including primary care, pediatrics, psychology, vaccinations and pharmacy services. They also serve communities with a mobile unit.

“An infrastructure in good condition guarantees patients and employees better access to treatment areas, preventive and emergency medical services in good working order and have comfortable and clean waiting spaces,” said Mildred Morel-Ortiz, executive director of CSPS. “This improves the patient’s experience, reduces stress and increases patient satisfaction.”

The Patillas facility, which also houses administrative offices, employs 260 regular staff members and 25 professional service workers. FEMA funds allowed the replacement of essential equipment, including an X-ray machine, acoustic ceiling panels and a security camera. Repairs included removing and reinstalling window shutters and waterproofing the roof.

At the Maunabo clinic, repairs focused on the windows and roof, with $15,000 allocated for risk mitigation measures. These included roof waterproofing, installing drains and voltage protectors for the X-ray machine.

“Health is vital to all aspects of our society and part of Puerto Rico’s comprehensive recovery plan. Being able to have health centers that adequately serve the population in repaired facilities and in optimal conditions is part of our mission at FEMA,” said federal disaster recovery coordinator José G. Baquero.

The Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri Inc. Family Health Center also received nearly $242,000 for repairs at its Guayama and Arroyo locations. The centers offer services such as emergency care, telemedicine, teleconsultation, dental services, obstetrics, prenatal care and specialized programs such as a Women’s Clinic and the Ryan White Program for HIV/AIDS patients.

The Guayama center’s repairs included replacing light fixtures and applying roof treatments to prevent leaks. In Arroyo, improvements included replacing illuminated signs, security cameras, air conditioners, backup batteries, power distribution units, an X-ray film reader and an electrical transformer.