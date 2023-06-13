Health Gorilla Partners with Humana Puerto Rico to enhance care coordination

The exchange of real-time ADT data will enable Humana Puerto Rico to quickly and accurately identify when a patient is admitted to or discharged from a hospital or transferred between different care facilities, Health Gorilla stated. (Credit: Mohamed Ahmed Soliman | Dreamstime.com)

Health information network and interoperability provider Health Gorilla has announced a new partnership with Humana Puerto Rico to enhance care coordination for its members.

Through the collaboration, Health Gorilla will provide admission, discharge and transfer (ADT) data to Humana Puerto Rico through established network connections on the island.

Traditionally, payers have relied on claims data to gather critical patient information; however, there can be significant delays between when the service takes place and when the claim is received.

The exchange of real-time ADT data will allow Humana Puerto Rico to identify quickly and accurately when a patient is admitted to or discharged from a hospital or transferred between different care facilities, Health Gorilla stated.

This information will enable case management teams to reach out to members and providers to approve tests and coordinate care in a timely manner to reduce the risk of errors or duplicative procedures.

“We’re excited to work with Humana Puerto Rico to enable more robust data exchange,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO of Health Gorilla. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide timely and actionable data, allowing Humana Puerto Rico to become more proactive in their members’ care journeys, while also reducing the overall cost of care.”

Furthermore, this partnership is an “important step” in achieving greater health care interoperability in Puerto Rico. By leveraging Health Gorilla’s technology and existing network in Puerto Rico, Humana Puerto Rico is making significant strides toward ensuring that its members receive high-quality, coordinated care, Humana officials said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Health Gorilla to enhance care coordination for our members,” said Luis A. Torres-Olivera, president of Humana Puerto Rico. “By leveraging real-time ADT data, we will be able to quickly identify when a patient is admitted, discharged or transferred, enabling us to proactively reach out to members and providers to coordinate care. This partnership will not only improve the quality of care for our members but also enhance our operational efficiency and effectiveness.”