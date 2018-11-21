P.R. Healthcare community urges Congress to pass PRIMA Act

November 21, 2018 116

The Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products Association, which represents Medicaid and Medicare Advantage organizations in Puerto Rico, joined leaders from Puerto Rico’s local government and healthcare community urging Congress to pass H.R. 6809, known as the Puerto Rico Integrity in Medicare Advantage Act.

As Puerto Rico continues to rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Medicare funding disparities still undermine access to healthcare on the island, the group said.

Medicare is a fundamental component of Puerto Rico’s healthcare system, for both patients and providers. As the letter explains, “When diminishing funding flows to Puerto Rico, less resources and support pass through to patients and providers. Adding an economic crisis and the catastrophic devastation of Hurricane María has resulted in a healthcare system with sub-standard infrastructure and provider migration to the mainland.”

The Puerto Rico healthcare community called on Congress to pass the PRIMA Act to stabilize Medicare payments on the island and encourage further investment in Puerto Rico’s healthcare infrastructure.

“The PRIMA Act can help us rebuild the healthcare system, eliminate Medicare payment disparities between Puerto Rico and the rest of the U.S., as well as ensure that increased resources flow to patients and providers,” the group stated in the letter.

The MMAPA is a nonprofit organization composed of the Medicaid and Medicare Advantage organizations in Puerto Rico. Founded in 2009, MMAPA is dedicated to promoting policy solutions to solve Puerto Rico’s health care challenges.