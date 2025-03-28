Hecho en Puerto Rico hosts 1st ‘Hechas en Puerto Rico’ event

Three women leaders shared their professional journeys and personal insights during the event.

Women entrepreneurs shared stories of leadership and impact on the island’s economic growth.

Hecho en Puerto Rico (“Made in Puerto Rico”) hosted the first edition of “Hechas en Puerto Rico,” an initiative aimed at highlighting the impact and contributions of Puerto Rican women to the island’s economic and social development.

The event, held at the Hecho en Puerto Rico HUB in Plaza Las Américas, brought together leading women entrepreneurs to share their success stories and leadership journeys.

Three women leaders shared their professional experiences and personal insights: Érica Reyes, owner of Hacienda Moraica and founder of the Escuela de Café y Baristas de Puerto Rico; Waleska Rivera, president and CEO of Danosa Caribbean Inc.; and Ilia Toledo, Esq., CEO and director of Laboratorio Clínico Toledo.

“Women-led businesses are a fundamental part of Puerto Rico’s economic growth,” said Mateo Cidre, president of Hecho en Puerto Rico. “With this event, we wanted to create a space where the stories of our leaders could inspire other women to keep breaking barriers and reaching their goals. As an organization, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote equity and empower more women in the business sector.”

In addition to keynote speeches, the event featured a panel discussion moderated by journalist Nicole Chacón, where the speakers reflected on industry challenges, the importance of mentorship and their views on the future of women in Puerto Rico’s business landscape.

“With ‘Hechas en Puerto Rico,’ the association reaffirms its commitment to uplifting the talent, resilience and leadership of Puerto Rican women across all economic sectors,” organizers said.