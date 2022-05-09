Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

Hemisphere Media Group to pick up WKAQ AM, KQ105 FM radio stations

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 9, 2022
WKAQ 580 and KQ 105 will have new owners.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., current owners of WAPA TV (Ch. 4), will pick up two radio stations in Puerto Rico through an agreement with TelevisaUnivision Inc. the companies announced.

Through the deal, TelevisaUnivision entered into an agreement with HMTV DTC, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to acquire Pantaya, LLC, a streaming platform in the U.S. for Spanish-language movies and series in exchange for cash and certain Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM.

“Pantaya will flourish under TelevisaUnivision’s ownership. Given the highly competitive multi-language SVOD streaming environment, Pantaya’s service is best positioned under an organization that can provide the resources and investment it needs to scale and grow,” said Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere.

“In addition, Hemisphere’s acquisition of certain Univision Puerto Rican radio assets will be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico’s leading broadcast network. Post-closing, we will continue to work closely with the TelevisaUnivision Uforia programming team who, with its deep music expertise, will continue to program the KQ105 FM station,” he said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.