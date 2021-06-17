Hewlett Packard Enterprise gets gov’t backing for clean energy project

From left: Manuel Cidre and Mark Bakker.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been granted an exemption from the government of Puerto Rico covering the production, sale, and operation of Highly Efficient Energy, including combined heat and power systems operated by liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable liquified natural gas (RLNG), on a commercial scale.

This incentive has been granted as an investment in disaster resiliency at the site and “a sign of their commitment to Puerto Rico, Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) officials said during the groundbreaking ceremony in Aguadilla.

HPE’s new RLNG facility seeks to strengthen the company’s defenses against hurricanes, while doing so in an “environmentally responsible manner that will benefit the local economy in coming years.”

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The RLNG power cogeneration plant is intended to improve business continuity and the resilience of its facilities, which may be vulnerable to extreme weather events, which are occurring with increased frequency due to climate change.

“We appreciate the continued commitment HPE has shown to Puerto Rico, dating back to the 1980s. HPE currently employs more than 730 highly qualified Puerto Ricans, of whom 80% have worked at HPE for more than five years,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“This investment in disaster resiliency at the site is a sign of their commitment to the island and their workforce. We want to encourage companies like HPE to stay in the Island and grow their operations by providing opportunities for well-paid skilled labor in Puerto Rico, as our workers deserve, ”said Cidre.

The plant can provide power to the entire campus, reducing HPE’s reliance on the public power grid and stabilizing its primary power source, particularly during an emergency. The plant is of economic benefit to the region, since the design and construction of the project were contracted locally, as well as the regular purchase of natural gas, government officials said.

The plant is said to be efficient in that it will recover waste heat and will save 2.2 million gallons of fresh water and 800 million gallons of salt water each year.

“Our operations in Aguadilla are a strategic advantage for HPE’s supply chain and manufacturing operations. Our investment in this low-carbon cogeneration plant will help strengthen our facilities’ resilience to extreme weather events,” said Mark Bakker, general manager of Global Operations at HPE.

HPE’s Aguadilla facility is a critical specialty manufacturing and supply chain operations center for its hardware and software businesses. In particular, the factory provides end-to-end integrated software lifecycle management and compliance. To continue to benefit from doing business in Puerto Rico, they are investing to ensure their facilities are disaster resistant, Bakker said.

Author Details Author Details Yamilet Aponte-Claudio Author Details





Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.