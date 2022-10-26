Highway Authority partners with Umo to modernize transit fare collection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Umo’s new fare payment system will soon be implemented at the Urban Train and Metropolitan Bus Authority vehicles.

The Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) announced it will use Cubic Transportation Systems’ Umo mobility platform to modernize its fare collection infrastructure at the Urban Train and the Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA), including intermodal bus fleets.

The Umo platform is cloud-based and will centralize and streamline transit fare payment, “supporting the HTA’s efforts to make mobility more accessible and equitable for residents and tourists in Puerto Rico’s greater San Juan metropolitan and adjacent urban areas,” the tech firm stated.

“We’re excited to expand the relationship with Cubic, spanning over two decades, and collaborate on this essential initiative for Puerto Rico,” said Transportation Secretary Eileen Vélez-Vega.

“Puerto Rico was the first to deploy a Transit System in the Caribbean and now is the first to deploy the industry’s leading fare collection system in the Caribbean,” she said.

“Modernizing the fare collection system at all Tren Urbano rail stations and the entire bus fleet will benefit our transit riders by providing them with the latest fare payment technology,” she added.

Modernization of the island’s fare collection system will simplify the customer experience by migrating to contactless payments using the Umo mobile app or agency-issued smartcard.

This upgrade also provides bus and rail users easy fare payment with their Apple or Android devices and easy reloading of their electronic wallets for contactless travel.

Additionally, the Umo platform provides that riders who prefer to pay with cash can continue to do so.

“Cubic is proud to partner with the HTA to provide a comprehensive solution to enhance the transit experience in San Juan and adjacent communities,” said Cubic’s Umo General Manager Bonnie Crawford. “Puerto Rico’s investment in this technology upgrade will create a convenient and seamless customer experience through a feature-rich platform.”

“Our Cubic team includes personnel who participated in the original installation and implementation of the Urban Train and AMA fare collection system for Puerto Rico more than 20 years ago,” Crawford said.

“The extensive legacy system expertise and highly knowledgeable Umo team members will ensure a smooth migration to a state-of-the-art fare collection system,” she said.

The Urban Train and AMA transit system serve more than nine municipalities with a combined annual ridership exceeding 10 million.