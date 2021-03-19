Hilton appoints new GM to lead Caribe Hilton; Torres promoted

Sharilyn Toko takes the helm at the Caribe Hilton.

Hilton hotels announced the appointment of Sharilyn Toko as general manager of the 652-room Caribe Hilton in San Juan, the company’s first hotel to open outside of the continental US in 1949 and “birthplace of the piña colada.”

With more than three decades of hospitality experience, Toko joins the Caribe Hilton team following a year of holding a dual role as general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino and The Condado Plaza Hilton, where she took the helm in 2016.

“Puerto Rico’s incredible vibrancy, rich culture, and the warmth and genuine hospitality of its people has always drawn me to this destination, and to Caribe Hilton, an iconic property that embodies the strength, resiliency, and passion of the island and its community,” said Toko.

She succeeds Pablo Torres, who was promoted to area vice president of operations for Mexico. Torres was appointed GM of the San Juan property in 2014, and during his tenure, he oversaw Caribe Hilton’s recovery after Hurricane María in 2017. That same year, he was elected chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association, a post he filled through September 2020.

Toko is a Hilton veteran who joined the company in 1989 at the Hilton Waikoloa Village, where she remained until 2000, overseeing the resort’s catering and convention services.

She then moved to Puerto Rico to take on the role of director of meeting and conference services at the former El Conquistador Resort, where she advanced her career, leading her to oversee the 950-room resort as hotel manager, responsible for not only the hotel, but also its private island, water park, spa, privately owned villas and more.

Toko studied Business Administration and Hawaiian Studies at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo.

“Caribe Hilton’s story plays such a leading role in both Hilton’s legacy and the island’s tourism industry. The resort has always strived to create an atmosphere that feels like home to guests, team members, and the local community,” she said.

“I’m honored to oversee these continued efforts and proud to lead the powerful team of individuals who have made Caribe Hilton the beloved mainstay it is today. As we look toward the future of our industry with optimism, Caribe Hilton will continue to evolve the guest experience and give travelers a great reason to visit Puerto Rico,” Toko said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.