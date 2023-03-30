Type to search

Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025

March 30, 2023
'Puerto Rico plays a critical role in Hilton’s history, as it kick-started the company’s global growth when it welcomed Hilton’s first hotel outside the Continental United States in 1949 with the opening of the iconic Caribe Hilton,' said Pablo Maturana, Hilton’s vice president for development in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Hilton, the global hotel company, has announced plans to double its hotel portfolio in Puerto Rico by the end of 2025. The expansion is part of its growth plan for the Caribbean region and will add nine hotels to its current seven properties in Puerto Rico. With this move, Hilton will introduce five new brands to the market, including Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, and Homewood Suites by Hilton.

Hilton’s pipeline of hotels under development in Puerto Rico represents the largest growth market for Hilton in the Caribbean, with eight brands boasting a combined more than 4,400 rooms. The properties will be located in various parts of the island, bringing Hilton’s supply to 16 hotels and resorts.

The company’s lifestyle category of brands will see several new additions, including the 186-room Condado Palm Inn San Juan, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, later this year. Curio Collection by Hilton will also make its first appearance in Puerto Rico in 2025 with the opening of the 332-room San Juan Condado Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton. Hilton said the property will undergo a “full renovation as part of a dual-branded conversion” that will see the Condado Plaza Hilton towers renewed as a Curio Collection by Hilton and a Hilton Garden Inn.

Hilton will also introduce two of what it calls “focused-service brands,” with the first Hilton Garden Inn in Puerto Rico expected to open later this year with the 240-room Hilton Garden Inn San Juan Condado. A second property, the 153-room Hilton Garden Inn Dorado, is slated to debut in 2025. The first Tru by Hilton property on the island is expected in 2025, with the 77-room Tru by Hilton San Juan Condado. Two Hampton by Hilton properties are also planned for that year, the 138-room Hampton by Hilton San Juan City Center and the 120-room Hampton by Hilton Ponce.

In addition, Hilton will expand its all-suites and extended-stay segment with the opening of the 118-room Homewood Suites by Hilton San Juan City Center in 2025 as well.

Hilton’s existing portfolio in Puerto Rico includes the Caribe Hilton, Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, the Condado Plaza Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton San Juan, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Juan. 

The company also has more than 25 hotels throughout the Caribbean, with plans to double its portfolio in the region with over 25 hotels in various stages of development.

