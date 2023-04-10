Historic Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino undergoes $12M renovation

The historic Ponce Plaza Hotel & Casino.

The Ponce Plaza Hotel and Casino is preparing to celebrate its 15th anniversary in the tourism market after completing a $12 million renovation of its facilities, including its lobby and 69 guest rooms. The hotel officials stated that the renovation of this iconic property, located at Plaza Las Delicias de Ponce, “took into consideration details of its historic buildings while creating an avant-garde environment.”

Among the areas that were remodeled are the Lola Eclectic Cuisine restaurant and the 16,500-square-foot casino, General Manager Ramón Muñoz-Grajales said. The property is expected to create 200 new direct jobs, a significant increase from the current 30-person payroll.

Lola Eclectic Cuisine, honored for culinary excellence for the past 11 years, has not only undergone a renovation that includes an expansion of the space and a larger bar, but has also added new menu items by Chef Alejandro Vélez, “maintaining the atmosphere of sophistication that has characterized it,” Muñoz-Grajales said.

The expanded casino area will offer “more services, more entertainment and more fun,” he said. That includes the return of the Viva Casino Bar and the integration of sports betting — to attract a younger crowd — a new bar, new dance floor and stage.

Muñoz-Grajales also announced the acquisition of a property adjacent to the hotel that will provide parking for hotel visitors. The parking lot is estimated to be ready by the end of the year and will accommodate more than 90 cars.

In the future, the hotel plans to add an energy cogeneration plant that will keep the property operating uninterruptedly during power outages and weather emergencies.

With the rooms renovated to serve executive guests, and space for small meetings and presentations, as well as a new business center, the hotel can cater to the needs of guests conducting business in the southern part of the island. The property’s corporate offering will be officially presented on April 12.