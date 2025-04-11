HMS Ferries transported 506K maritime passengers during Q1

Isla Bonita, one of Puerto Rico Ferry’s passenger vessels. (Credit: www.facebook.com/puertoricoferry)

The ferry system in Puerto Rico saw a 13% year-over-year increase.

HMS Ferries–Puerto Rico announced it transported 506,000 passengers between January and March, surpassing the same period in 2024 by nearly 60,000 passengers.

This represents a 13% year-over-year increase in use of the maritime transport system.

Company officials attributed the growth to consistent policies, uniform schedules and comprehensive maintenance programs that have helped improve system reliability and efficiency. Travel rose on both the island-municipality routes and the Metro route.

The strongest growth came from service to and from the island-municipalities of Culebra and Vieques.

Traffic to Vieques increased by nearly 30,000 passengers in the first quarter (Q1), while Culebra saw growth of more than 16,000 passengers. In total, the service to both island municipalities accounted for more than 350,000 passengers during the three-month period.

Metro service also continued to grow steadily, carrying more than 155,000 passengers to date in 2025 — nearly 14,000 more than the same period last year.

Following last year’s record of more than 1,650,000 passengers, the system’s Q1 totals suggest another year of high ridership.

HMS Ferries President Matthew Miller said the company remains focused on providing a dependable and timely service, aiming for a 97% on-time performance rate on all routes in 2025.

“The maritime transportation system has entered 2025 with another record,” Miller said. “Our crew continues to see a steady increase in ridership as the system reaches new levels of reliability. Thanks to these achievements and ongoing improvements, passengers now have greater confidence in the entire system, ensuring residents can travel on schedule.”