HomeBiogas collected 6.8M kg of organic waste globally in ’22, including Puerto Rico

HomeBiogas — an Israeli industrial-scale biogas system company — collected more than 6.8 million kilograms (15 million pounds) of organic waste in more than 100 countries, including Puerto Rico, where more than 250 people own some of their eco-sustainable systems, News is my Business learned.

One of their most popular products is the Bio Toilet, which uses an anaerobic system to offer a comprehensive solution for waste management, clean cooking, fertilizer production and sanitation.

“We made two domes that originate from Poland, and each dome has its Home Biogas Bio Toilet system, where each one has a line system that fertilizes the land, sows the ground, and produces vegetables and so on, just like we are in the process of harvesting,” said Aimee Boglio, owner of Playuelas Domes Experience in Aguadilla.

“The Home Biogas system brings a stove that generates the methanol gas it produces from what’s in the compost, whether it’s human fecal matter or organic material that people bring with them to eat and cook,” said Boglio.

Each system costs around $1,800 and includes the shed, stove, toilet and all necessary materials, except for the pipes and lines, which must be purchased separately.

The company was initially created with an investment of $500,000 and is currently publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, HomeBiogas officials confirmed.

About 35% of customers in Puerto Rico purchased HomeBiogas’ waste-to-energy system and 65% of customers purchased a Bio-toilet kit, which looks like a regular toilet and flushes like a regular toilet, but it doesn’t require a sewer connection and can operate entirely off the grid.

“It is recommended that at least two people help with the installation process, which was very simple, since we just attached a pair of PVC pipes to the fluid area so that when fertilization comes out, it can be connected directly to the pots or planting beds,” said John Costelo, Boglio’s husband.

“The product requires to be exposed to the sun for more than eight hours and each owner can adapt it to different modalities; if they want to make planting beds, different lines are installed, depending on what they want to design,” Costelo said.

Import costs are usually under 5% of the transaction amount, and prices vary depending on promotions and discounts, such as free shipping campaigns or major sales like Black Friday, the company explained.

“If we live on an island and we do not look for eco-sustainable solutions, we’re hurting our environment more, not only with garbage, but also the concrete that has to be used to house waste,” Costelo said.

“It took about three to four weeks for the tank to fill so that the stove can be used to release that gas that is used for cooking, and the controversy for these products is that pestilence occurs, but Home Biogas does not produce any kind of bad smell,” Costelo assured.

Costelo further explained that by using these products, you can prevent over 58,500 tons (117 million pounds) of waste, mostly consisting of food waste, from ending up in landfills. Additionally, utilizing this type of equipment can support a family of four to six individuals by cooking with this type of equipment.