Hospitality Sales and Marketing Assoc. reopens Puerto Rico chapter

As a prelude to what will be its first event in Puerto Rico, the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced it recently relaunched its local chapter, after receiving a grant from Discover Puerto Rico.

Janid Ortiz will head the new chapter as CEO. She, in turn, serves as director of Marketing Alliances for Discover Puerto Rico.

The first event is scheduled for Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde, and will be part of the series called “Breakfast of Champions,” framed under the motto “Leaders progressing: A look from the top.”

“We’re delighted to reopen the HSMAI Puerto Rico Chapter and offer marketing, sales and revenue optimization professionals, as well as hospitality students and teachers, the opportunity to access exclusive tools and information for their growth,” said Ortiz.

“We’re kicking off the reestablishment of our chapter with a fantastic event featuring seasoned industry professionals, and we look forward to a strong calendar of annual industry-led events to bring our community together and help them succeed,” she said.

HSMAI CEO Bob Gilbert will be on hand at the local event to moderate a panel of leaders who will bring their perspectives to deal with the current landscape of travel and hotels in terms of sales, marketing and other core issues affecting the tourism industry.

“HSMAI is pleased to launch the first event of our Puerto Rico Chapter with a robust group of local leaders who will share their wisdom and insights on the trends currently impacting sales, marketing and revenue optimization in hospitality in Puerto Rico,” said Gilbert.

“I look forward to moderating this panel and spending time with our leaders and members in San Juan during my visit,” he said.

Other guest speakers include Drew Miller, director of marketing and revenue management for Marriott International; Nereida Amador, director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency Río Grande; and Jomarie Arturet, vice president of sales and marketing for BluHost, who is also a member of the HSMAI Advisory Board.

The event is open to the public and is expected to draw tourism industry professionals, students and professors.