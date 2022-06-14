Hosting 1st Enactus World Cup event will generate $3M for Puerto Rico

The World Cup 2002 is expected to draw more than 1,500 visitors from more than 35 countries worldwide. (PRNewsPhoto/Enactus, Scott Indermaur)

Enactus Puerto Rico, a member of the world’s largest learning platform dedicated to the development of social enterprises through a network of university, faculty, and community leaders, announced the celebration of the first World Cup 2022 event.

The event slated for Oct. 30-Nov. 2 will generate more than $3 million for Puerto Rico’s economy, organizers said.

The World Cup 2002 is expected to draw more than 1,500 visitors from more than 35 countries worldwide; generate more than 1,425 hotel nights during the days of the event, and more than 800 hotel nights or in individual rental spaces after the event throughout Puerto Rico; generate consumption in local businesses and restaurants, investments in ground transportation, and rental of spaces for events during the World Cup; procurement from local suppliers for the development of the event (audiovisual, artistic, printing companies, among others); generate more than 150 direct jobs and more than 750 indirect jobs for the event; and drum up publicity and promotion of the island at an international level.

It will be the first activity that the organization will host in-person after three years doing it virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their stay in Puerto Rico, participants will have the opportunity to visit communities, cultural attractions, learn about the opportunities for economic development in the island and the capacity that the island has to be a center for the development of emerging companies in the world, said Rosa Hernández, chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Enactus Puerto Rico.

“This occasion is ideal setting for our local companies, universities, and the government to promote themselves and interact with world leaders,” she said.

The Enactus World Cup is the flagship event of this 50-year-old international organization that has more than 72,000 student members around the world. During the event, the students, who have already won the local competition in their respective countries, will present the best social innovation projects developed by their teams to compete with the rest of the Enactus chapters for the world title.

During the celebration, Enactus national champion teams will present their social entrepreneurship projects to prominent global business leaders, participate in business innovation forums, conferences and workshops on entrepreneurship, climate action, psychosocial development, and business leadership.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to exchange best practices in cross-collaboration sessions between the countries, where they will present their projects to potential investors and the winners will be chosen in different thematic competitions.

“We’re very excited that Puerto Rico will host the World Cup. Enactus introduces the next generation of leaders who are forging new solutions to the world’s biggest challenges by approaching them with a mindset for business and a heart for the world. Certainly, the impact on our economic, tourism will be significant and tangible,” Hernández said.