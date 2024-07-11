Hotel Palacio Provincial in OSJ joins Curio Collection by Hilton

Now officially part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the property, managed by IHE, joins a global portfolio of more than 160 unique, upper-upscale hotels and resorts. It also marks Hilton’s debut in historic Old San Juan.

The hotel is in a historic building in the heart of Old San Juan.

Hotel Palacio Provincial in Old San Juan is now Palacio Provincial San Juan, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced Peter Hopgood, CEO of International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), which manages the property.

The hotel joins a global portfolio of more than 160 unique, upper-upscale hotels and resorts. It also marks Hilton’s debut in Old San Juan.

“We’re excited to partner with the renowned Hilton, and especially with the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, which elevates our prestige and reputation to a global level, attracting more guests who seek established and reliable brands,” said Hopgood about the property, which is located in a historic diplomatic building from the early 19th century.

“This partnership allows us to preserve our unique identity as a boutique hotel and offer an exceptional hospitality experience while we take advantage of the countless benefits that this collaboration offers us,” he added.

Palacio Provincial redefined the concept of bespoke hospitality in Old San Juan when it opened its doors in 2021. The property features 43 rooms and suites, the Consular Restaurant & Bar, and the Atelier Rooftop Terrace with bay views.

It also includes an infinity pool, inner courtyard, fitness center, meeting room and library to offer an “unparalleled experience as a sophisticated, intimate and exclusive destination,” the news release says.

“Meticulous attention to detail is very important for us, enabling us to offer our guests and local visitors a carefully designed environment,” said Henry Neumann-Cruzval, general manager of the property.

“The hotel occupies a structure steeped in a rich diplomatic past that dates to 1838. We are ushering in a new era for this historic gem, fusing timeless elegance with modern luxury to attract discerning travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences,” he said.

Hotel guests will be able to enjoy both the property and numerous nearby attractions.

“We’re proud to showcase to this vast audience everything Puerto Rico has to offer as a tourist destination. Through our boutique hotel, which provides the top level of service and unique experiences that Curio Collection guests expect, they will also be able to appreciate the reputation of excellence that we have forged at Palacio Provincial over the years,” said Hopgood.