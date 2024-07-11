Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Hotel Palacio Provincial in OSJ joins Curio Collection by Hilton

NIMB Staff July 11, 2024
Now officially part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the property, managed by IHE, joins a global portfolio of more than 160 unique, upper-upscale hotels and resorts. It also marks Hilton’s debut in historic Old San Juan.

The hotel is in a historic building in the heart of Old San Juan.

Hotel Palacio Provincial in Old San Juan is now Palacio Provincial San Juan, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced Peter Hopgood, CEO of International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), which manages the property. 

The hotel joins a global portfolio of more than 160 unique, upper-upscale hotels and resorts. It also marks Hilton’s debut in Old San Juan.

“We’re excited to partner with the renowned Hilton, and especially with the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, which elevates our prestige and reputation to a global level, attracting more guests who seek established and reliable brands,” said Hopgood about the property, which is located in a historic diplomatic building from the early 19th century.

“This partnership allows us to preserve our unique identity as a boutique hotel and offer an exceptional hospitality experience while we take advantage of the countless benefits that this collaboration offers us,” he added.

Palacio Provincial redefined the concept of bespoke hospitality in Old San Juan when it opened its doors in 2021. The property features 43 rooms and suites, the Consular Restaurant & Bar, and the Atelier Rooftop Terrace with bay views.

It also includes an infinity pool, inner courtyard, fitness center, meeting room and library to offer an “unparalleled experience as a sophisticated, intimate and exclusive destination,” the news release says.

“Meticulous attention to detail is very important for us, enabling us to offer our guests and local visitors a carefully designed environment,” said Henry Neumann-Cruzval, general manager of the property.

“The hotel occupies a structure steeped in a rich diplomatic past that dates to 1838. We are ushering in a new era for this historic gem, fusing timeless elegance with modern luxury to attract discerning travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences,” he said.

Hotel guests will be able to enjoy both the property and numerous nearby attractions.

“We’re proud to showcase to this vast audience everything Puerto Rico has to offer as a tourist destination. Through our boutique hotel, which provides the top level of service and unique experiences that Curio Collection guests expect, they will also be able to appreciate the reputation of excellence that we have forged at Palacio Provincial over the years,” said Hopgood.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Recently opened Hilton Garden Inn in Condado exceeds occupancy goals
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 29, 2024
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
Contributor March 30, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.”
– Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau

 

“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.”
– New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González

 

“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.”
– Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz

 

“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.”
– Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez

Related Stories

Recently opened Hilton Garden Inn in Condado exceeds occupancy goals
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.