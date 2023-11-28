Hotels in Puerto Rico get AAA Diamond designations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The St. Regis Resort features 139 guest rooms and suites with private terraces with ocean and garden views.

Travel services provider AAA announced several “Diamond” designations for hotels in Puerto Rico, some of which retained or improved their rankings.

In a press release, the nonprofit organization that offers roadside assistance, towing, discounts, travel and more to its members, bestowed its AAA Five Diamond designation on The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort in Río Grande. The hotel improved from the Four Diamond designation it earned in 2022.

“The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, located near El Yunque National Rainforest, offers guests 2 miles of pristine beach, poolside pampering, lush surroundings and an 18-hole golf course,” AAA stated.

Meanwhile, the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, also in Río Grande, received a Four Diamond Property designation from AAA, joining two other properties on the island with that designation — El Conquistador Resort (2022) and the Fairmont El San Juan Resort and Casino (2022).

This month, 12 hotels and two restaurants worldwide received AAA Four Diamonds, the company stated.

Diamond designations reflect the type of experience a property offers so visitors can choose the right hotel for every trip, AAA — short for American Automobile Association — stated on its website.

“For more than 80 years, our unscheduled annual hotel inspections have included a detailed look at a property’s quality, cleanliness and condition. Diamond inspections are conducted by trained experts who evaluate the guest experience with consistent, objective criteria,” it stated.

Puerto Rico’s list of inspected properties includes two restaurants — Posi+Ivo Sand Bar in Dorado, which earned a Four Diamond designation in 2019, and 1919 Restaurant, which earned the same classification in 2018.