House bill exploring medical cannabis cultivation at UPR Utuado debated

University of Puerto Rico and government health officials testified at the House Education Committee hearing on the proposed medical cannabis research and cultivation program.

Legislators weigh potential benefits and federal hurdles in a proposal to establish a cannabis research program at the University of Puerto Rico campus.

A proposal to establish a medical cannabis research and cultivation program at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) in Utuado was debated during a hearing of the House of Representatives’ Education Committee, chaired by Rep. Tatiana Pérez-Ramírez.

The initiative, House Bill 177, seeks to amend Act 42 of 2017, known as the Medicinal Act, to allow educational institutions to develop techniques for planting and handling cannabis seeds, as well as imported plants.

“This is a bill that requires greater attention, so we will be examining and evaluating the information beyond the presentations from the different agencies to produce a sound report,” Pérez-Ramírez said.

The proposal, introduced by Reps. Jorge Navarro-Suárez and Héctor Ferrer-Santiago, has sparked both support and opposition. While some see it as an opportunity to advance the medical cannabis industry on the island, others raise concerns over budget constraints and potential conflicts with federal regulations.

Luis Tapia-Maldonado, chancellor of UPR’s Utuado campus, acknowledged the potential benefits of the legislation, noting that it could foster professional development in medical cannabis cultivation and research. However, he opposed the bill due to fiscal challenges and the limited budget available for the program’s implementation.

Additionally, he cited the federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act of 1989, which prohibits drug use on campus as a condition for federal funding. He suggested applying for special licenses through the Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct research involving controlled substances.

“The proposed legislation could serve a worthy purpose and, subject to a favorable evaluation of the aforementioned issues, could represent a positive and groundbreaking step for the University of Puerto Rico,” Tapia-Maldonado said. “However, a more detailed study of the fiscal and regulatory implications this measure would entail is necessary.”

UPR Interim President Miguel Muñoz also opposed the measure, citing potential accreditation risks and the economic impact of implementing the program. He expressed concerns that the bill’s passage could compromise the university’s academic viability.

Despite opposition from UPR officials, the proposal has garnered support from the acting secretary of the Department of Health, Iris Cardona. She called it an “invaluable opportunity” to strengthen both the agricultural and research sectors in Puerto Rico.

Cardona emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Medical Cannabis Regulatory Board, the UPR and the private sector to ensure compliance with the highest regulatory standards.

“With proper planning and a strong commitment from all stakeholders, this program has the potential to position Puerto Rico as a leader in the research and development of medicinal cannabis-derived drugs,” Cardona said.

Catherine Oliver, administrator of the Mental Health and Antiaddiction Services Administration (ASSMCA, in Spanish), also expressed support, stating that the program could become an “essential strategy” to advance treatments for various health conditions and improve the quality of life for thousands of people.

As the debate continues, the House will further evaluate the bill’s potential benefits and challenges before issuing a final report.