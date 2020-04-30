Housing Dept. unveils CDBG-DR online registration tool

April 30, 2020 154

Individuals, organizations or entities that wish to conduct business with the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) may register their information and receive notifications about potential business opportunities that are open to the public through a recently launched website.

“As part of our efforts to manage recovery funds transparently, we unveil our Procurement Portal tool, so that the public knows about opportunities to benefit from CBDG-DR funds and, at the same time, contribute to the program’s operation,” said Puerto Rico Housing Secretary Luis Fernández-Trinchet, adding the website has information about open processes, new processes and a frequently asked questions section.

The CDBG-DR Program’s Procurement Division is responsible for the acquisition of goods and services at reasonable rates to ensure adequate, full and open competition, he said.

By submitting business or services information in the registration form that appears in the Purchases section, people will receive notifications about potential opportunities open to the public, which will also be published in that section.

To participate in the program, Individuals, organizations or entities must meet a certain set of criteria, including having a universal business ID, among others.