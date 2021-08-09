Schneider Electric develops $1.2M renewable energy projects in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Schneider will repair solar photovoltaic systems at the Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla and Río Bayamón Guest Houses in Bayamón.

Schneider Electric announced work on projects to redesign and rebuild renewable energy infrastructure in federal buildings in the Caribbean that were destroyed by Category 5 hurricanes in 2017 to make them able to withstand those hurricanes in time for the 2022 season.

Specifically, the projects focus on rebuilding systems that delivered renewable solar energy to St. Thomas and St. Croix and adding more efficient technology in Puerto Rico, making the islands’ energy infrastructures more resilient and eliminating nearly 1GWH in annual electric production capability.

In Puerto Rico, the company is developing a $1.2 million project paid for by the US Coast Guard to repair solar photovoltaic systems at the Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla and Río Bayamón Guest Houses in Bayamón, said Allison Rucker, Schneider Electric’s federal performance contracting manager.

The repair of the solar PV system includes higher efficiency panels than what was installed in 2010 due to technology advances since then, allowing for additional energy production within the same footprint.

The work is estimated to be complete at the end of October 2021, she said.