HUB787 facility lands TIER III certification from Uptime Institute

HUB787's Isla Verde headquarters.

The HUB Advanced Networks, LLC data center, better known as HUB787, received the UI TIER-III certification that it said “positions it as the only building in Puerto Rico to obtain this classification,” which guarantees its customers the highest level of design in the infrastructure of a data center in Puerto Rico.

In addition, it is a guarantee that the data will be always kept accessible and confidential, José D. Casillas-Aponte, CEO of HUB Advanced Network, LLC, said.

“This certification of UI Tier-III confirms that the design of HUB787 complies with design and implementation standards whose objective is to keep the data and telecommunications infrastructure services always operating, even when utilities are being maintained or if we go through an atmospheric phenomenon,” he said.

Uptime Institute has been the global leader and creator of “TIER” rating levels for data centers for more than 25 years and continues to be the standard for data centers worldwide.

The UI TIER-III ensures that, due to its design, operations are not interrupted even when they enter maintenance phases and gives customers the assurance that their information is always safe and accessible.

For HUB787 to enter this classification, it must be operating 99.982% in a calendar year and positions it as one of the, approximately, 200 data companies worldwide that have this certification.

In total, Uptime Institute has awarded more than 2,500 certifications in 98 countries, divided among design, construction, management, and operations.

“HUB787 is a demonstration of our commitment to Puerto Rico and the company’s vision of making Puerto Rico the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications hub,” said Casillas.

“The UI TIER-III certification confirms HUB787’s compliance with Uptime Institute requirements, providing security and confidence to local, and international, telecom companies and operators located in our data center. In addition, it positions the HUB787 as a world-class facility, unique in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” he added.

HUB787 has other certifications such as: LEED, Energy Star Building, SAE-18, SOC2/Type II. In addition, HUB787 is currently in the process of obtaining other relevant certifications in support of the local market such as: HIPAA and PCI-DSS, to offer security to their customers that the company’s facilities are the best in the Caribbean and have what they are looking for: protection in their data.