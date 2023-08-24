Type to search

Huertas College offers free construction project supervision course

Huertas College, the only institution in Puerto Rico that offers short construction courses, will provide a free project supervision course starting Aug. 28.

The course, which is part of the Workforce Training Program offered by the Institute for Construction Safety and Technology (IBTS) in collaboration with Huertas College, lasts 10 weeks, and students will receive a certification that allows them to supervise projects both in Puerto Rico and the mainland U.S.

“This program is part of our effort to continue forging leaders. With this unique opportunity, many will be able to benefit and start that career they so long for without worrying about how they will be able to finance their studies,” said Isaac Esquilín, president of Huertas College.

For more information, visit the college’s website or call 787-905-7217 to reserve a spot. To qualify for financial aid, applicants must be 17 or older, have U.S. citizenship and be a resident of Puerto Rico.

