Type to search

In-Brief

Humana Puerto Rico donates 200 toys to pediatric patients

Contributor January 18, 2023
Humana volunteers distribute toys to children at the Dr. Antonio Ortiz Pediatric University Hospital.

Health insurance provider Humana Puerto Rico donated toys to about 100 pediatric patients at the Dr. Antonio Ortiz Pediatric University Hospital during a visit by company volunteers on Three Kings Day eve.

The toy distribution was the result of donations made by Humana teams throughout Puerto Rico, the company stated.

They collected and donated toys for pediatric patients of up to 19 years of age. The team recently also visited the Children’s Hospital in Guaynabo and continued this effort.

“At Humana, our people are our greatest treasure. What began as a Christmas Toy Drive among Humana’s regional offices ended in a beautiful experience that allowed us to spread joy to hundreds of boys and girls who anxiously awaited the arrival of the Three Wise Men at the University Pediatric Hospital and later at the Guaynabo Children’s Hospital,” said Francisco Milena-Valle, director of sales for Humana, who headed the gift delivery.

Meanwhile, Humana officials said the company will continue to invest in communities across the island to advance health equity and help people achieve lifelong wellness.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

20/22 Act Society donates $1.5M to 40 nonprofits in ’22
Contributor January 5, 2023
DonatePR.com, Home is Puerto Rico raise ’22 Year-end Charity Challenge awards
Michelle Kantrow December 30, 2022
McDonald’s donates toys, food to 3 children’s shelters in Puerto Rico
Contributor January 12, 2022
ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico generates $200K+ in donations to nonprofits
Contributor December 1, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

20/22 Act Society donates $1.5M to 40 nonprofits in ’22
DonatePR.com, Home is Puerto Rico raise ’22 Year-end Charity Challenge awards
McDonald’s donates toys, food to 3 children’s shelters in Puerto Rico
ATH Móvil for Puerto Rico generates $200K+ in donations to nonprofits
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.