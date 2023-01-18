Humana Puerto Rico donates 200 toys to pediatric patients

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Humana volunteers distribute toys to children at the Dr. Antonio Ortiz Pediatric University Hospital.

Health insurance provider Humana Puerto Rico donated toys to about 100 pediatric patients at the Dr. Antonio Ortiz Pediatric University Hospital during a visit by company volunteers on Three Kings Day eve.

The toy distribution was the result of donations made by Humana teams throughout Puerto Rico, the company stated.

They collected and donated toys for pediatric patients of up to 19 years of age. The team recently also visited the Children’s Hospital in Guaynabo and continued this effort.

“At Humana, our people are our greatest treasure. What began as a Christmas Toy Drive among Humana’s regional offices ended in a beautiful experience that allowed us to spread joy to hundreds of boys and girls who anxiously awaited the arrival of the Three Wise Men at the University Pediatric Hospital and later at the Guaynabo Children’s Hospital,” said Francisco Milena-Valle, director of sales for Humana, who headed the gift delivery.

Meanwhile, Humana officials said the company will continue to invest in communities across the island to advance health equity and help people achieve lifelong wellness.