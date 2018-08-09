Habitat for Humanity P.R. to provide houses to Hurricane María victims

August 9, 2018 83

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico has opened a call for a new housing project in Río Piedras, inviting families and individuals in need of a home and who have been affected by Hurricane María.

The nonprofit is looking to provide houses through its homeownership program.

“Fulfilling Habitat’s mission is paramount. We want as many families and individuals of low and moderate income to achieve stability, self-sufficiency and a better future through homeownership,” Habitat PR Executive Director Amanda Silva said.

The three housing unit project, which is already under construction, is located in the Quintana-Río Piedras sector of San Juan. Two of them will have 3 bedrooms and 1 ½ bathrooms. The third is a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Among the requirements for a family or individual to be selected are: not owning their own home; complete 400 hours of work building their home and participate in educational workshops; and have the ability to pay a low-cost mortgage.

Interested parties may attend the next orientation on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Santander Building on Ponce de León Ave. in Hato Rey. During the session, participants will be given information about program requirements, details of the project units and the opportunity to apply. Those interested in the program have until Aug. 17 to submit their application.