Type to search

In-Brief

Hyatt Hotels expanding 83 suites at Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande

Contributor January 27, 2022
The Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico property in Río Grande.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced plans to expand and refurbish 83 guest suites at its Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico property in Río Grande, a project to be completed this year.

The hotel chain did not disclose the investment attached to the improvements, in response to questions from News is my Business.

“However, Hyatt continues to invest in the growth of its brands in markets that matter most to

The expansion will introduce suites ranging from 850 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

Earlier this week, Hyatt announced plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023.

Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, it confirmed. In addition, Hyatt has signed management and franchise agreements for hotels in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas.

Through 2023, Hyatt plans to significantly expand its resort and all-inclusive portfolio, which includes the Río Grande property.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Driftwood Capital buys Sheraton Old San Juan hotel, rebranding it to Marriott
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 1, 2021
Barranquitas couple opens $125K Luna Escondida conceptual experience hotel
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 16, 2021
Parador Boquemar in Cabo Rojo undergoing $150K remodeling
Contributor June 7, 2021
El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo reopens after near 4-year closure
Contributor May 21, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Driftwood Capital buys Sheraton Old San Juan hotel, rebranding it to Marriott
Barranquitas couple opens $125K Luna Escondida conceptual experience hotel
Parador Boquemar in Cabo Rojo undergoing $150K remodeling
El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo reopens after near 4-year closure
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.