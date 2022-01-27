Hyatt Hotels expanding 83 suites at Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico property in Río Grande.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced plans to expand and refurbish 83 guest suites at its Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico property in Río Grande, a project to be completed this year.

The hotel chain did not disclose the investment attached to the improvements, in response to questions from News is my Business.

“However, Hyatt continues to invest in the growth of its brands in markets that matter most to

The expansion will introduce suites ranging from 850 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

Earlier this week, Hyatt announced plans to accelerate its brand growth in the Americas region with a strong pipeline of expected hotel openings through 2023.

Fueled by growing leisure travel demand, 45 hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands, it confirmed. In addition, Hyatt has signed management and franchise agreements for hotels in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas.

Through 2023, Hyatt plans to significantly expand its resort and all-inclusive portfolio, which includes the Río Grande property.