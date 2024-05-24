Hyatt Place properties in Bayamón, Manatí get $15.9M in upgrades

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

New slot machines were purchased for the Tropical Casino in Bayamón and Casino Atlántico in Manatí.

Developer PRISA Group’s investment was split between $9.3 million in Bayamón and $6.6 million in Manatí.

With an investment totaling $15.9 million, the Hyatt Place hotels in Bayamón and Manatí recently completed extensive renovations, including improvements in public areas and rooms, as well as updates to their entertainment facilities in their respective casinos, El Tropical Casino in Bayamón and Casino Atlántico in Manatí, announced PRISA Group, the owner and developer of both properties, and management company BluHost,.

“We have worked on the renovation of the Hyatt Place hotels in Bayamón and Manatí in line with tourism industry trends and the needs and preferences of guests and visitors,” said Carlos Amy, managing partner of PRISA Group.

“Our commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every aspect of these renovations, from the rooms to the common areas and our casinos,” he said.

“These improvements also represent our continued commitment to excellence in our industry, as well as a significant investment in local communities,” Amy added.

PRISA Group’s investment in these renovations was $9.3 million in Bayamón and $6.6 million in Manatí, creating 209 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

Renovations were made to all public spaces in both properties, including the lobby, bar areas and the Placery, an area offering lunch, grab-and-go and dinner options Modernizations were also made in rooms designed for both meetings and social events.

Upgrades continue down the hallways to the rooms with new furniture, fresh wall finishes, new artwork and lighting. The rooms include new amenities such as chairs, rugs, bedspreads, mattresses, mirrors, 55-inch flat-screen smart TVs and artwork.

New slot machines were purchased for the casinos in Bayamón and Manatí. The parking facility at Hyatt Place Bayamón also saw improvements including the integration of a new mural by renowned international artist Mr. June, “as part of the hotel’s ongoing commitment to integrating art into its environment,” executives said.

“These renovations further raise the standard of excellence of the properties with which we work hand in hand,” said José M. “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost.

“The art of hospitality lies in how our team turns each interaction into a memorable and satisfying experience for our guests,” he said.

“The improvements at both properties provide a welcoming environment where every detail is carefully considered to ensure maximum comfort and enjoyment for those who visit us,” he added.