Hyundai inaugurates $700K parts and service warehouse

Hyundai of Puerto Rico announced the completion of $700,000 construction and expansion project for its parts and services warehouse in Cataño.

The new space will be a key element in increasing the level of satisfaction and service that the brand offers to its customers, as it represents an expansion in the amount of parts inventory available to meet and efficiently address the needs of its service points,” said Pablo Martínez, COO of Hyundai of Puerto Rico.

The 5,000 square-foot facility includes a reception and waiting area, additional space and equipment for inventory management, as well as improvements in operation and logistics to achieve new efficiency levels.

“With this new space, we reiterate our intention to become the leader of the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, always taking as a starting point the quality of the service for all those clients that give us their trust and support,” said Martínez.

“It is also a commitment we make to continue expanding our operations, which translates into solid support, not only for the industry in general, but for the aspirations and goals of our customers who see in our vehicles a friendly tool that accompanies them along their path,” said Martínez.

Hyundai of Puerto Rico holds a second position in car sales on the island, having reached 100,000 units sold since 2009, when Sojitz of Puerto Rico assumed its distribution locally.

This year has been crucial in the renewal of existing models and in the launch of new designs, which expand the options to meet the changing needs of the market.

Among the models that have already been incorporated and those that remain for the last half of the year are the new SUV’s Hyundai Palisade and Hyundai Venuxe, in addition to the already favorite all-new Hyundai Sonata, he said.

