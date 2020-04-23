Hyundai opens service operations at its dealers

April 23, 2020 133

Hyundai de Puerto Rico announced it will operate the technical service area of some of its dealers in a limited way, to address the growing need to maintain and repair vehicles for personnel offering essential services during the lock-down.

In compliance with the government’s protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19, customers will be offered service by appointment-only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the reopening protocols, each of the dealerships has undergone a cleaning and disinfection process so that customers can get their services safely, the automaker said.

“We know there are many workers who have needed to use their vehicles during this emergency, to protect and care for the rest of the citizens offering health care and attention, and others who have assisted us by delivering food and other services,” said Pablo Martínez, chief operations officer for Hyundai of Puerto Rico.

“For us, it was important to be able to move forward and operate, albeit in a limited way, so that all those clients who need help with their units know that we’re here for them. We’re honored to be the only brand helping those who have helped us,” he said.

The dealerships currently open to offer services are: Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Hatillo, Mayagüez, Ponce, San Sebastián, Cupey, Rexville and Río Grande. The appointment-only protocol requires clients to call ahead.