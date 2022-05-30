IBTS, Municipality of Coamo partner to develop recovery plan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Coamo Mayor Juan Carlos García-Padilla signs a contract with Agnes Crespo-Quintana.

The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS) announced it has signed an agreement with the Autonomous Municipality of Coamo to develop its Municipal Recovery Plan (MRP).

The MRP Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and administered by the Puerto Rico Housing Department, allocates funds to the municipalities of Puerto Rico to carry out planning activities that address conditions created or exacerbated by the hurricanes of 2017.

The resulting MRPs will guide the development of stronger, safer and more resilient communities, the IBTS said.

Together with its partners Estudios Técnicos Inc., and ATCS, IBTS will provide a multidisciplinary approach to developing Coamo’s MRP, ensuring that community members and stakeholders have ample opportunity to participate in the process, it added.

“With the MRP Program, Coamo will benefit from a roadmap that will guide their efforts as they continue to strengthen the economy and sustainability of its municipality. Community involvement is a critical component of a successful MRP,” said Agnes Crespo-Quintana, director of the IBTS office in Puerto Rico.

“It’s from the residents of Coamo that we will first learn what it was like before, during and after the hurricanes and what actions and projects are needed to recover and build resilience,” she said.

“With IBTS, ATCS, and ETI, Coamo will have a team of experts in municipal planning, long-term community recovery, and federal grant programs, such as CDBG-DR,” Crespo said.

“The IBTS team will work hand in hand with Coamo, its residents, businesses, community organizations, neighboring municipalities, and the central government of Puerto Rico to ensure a resilient recovery for Coamo and all of its people,” she added.

Work on Coamo’s MRP began in May 2022 and will continue for six months.