ICANN names Rúa-Jovet for third term

October 5, 2020 315

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) 2020 Nominating Committee announced the selections for seven leadership positions, including Javier Rúa-Jovet, who is occupying a position within the organization for the third time.

In this appointment, Rúa-Jovet will participate in the Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO) Council, the transnational entity that establishes policies regarding country codes at the top level of the internet.

The unpaid appointment will be effective as of Oct. 22, 2020.

“It’s an honor to be part of the global community of ICANN representatives. This ad honorem appointment will allow us to continue contributing to the creation and strengthening of policies that ensure the proper functioning of the Domain Name System, and that guarantee the health, stability and nature of the internet as a global resource at the service of the global public interest, including the needs and points of view of our North American region, with particular emphasis on the region’s country codes, such as .us, .ca and our .pr, among others,” said Rúa-Jovet.

As part of his role, Rúa-Jovet will actively participate in determining the work and direction of the ccNSO and may lead specialized working groups on cutting-edge issues in internet governance.

Rúa-Jovet has spent two terms as council for the ICAAN’s At-Large Advisory Committee, which represents individual internet users and is tasked with selecting candidates to ensure ICANN is diverse in geography, culture, skills, experience, and perspective.

The basic criteria is that those selected “be people of integrity, objectivity, good judgment, who support decision-making within groups, work effectively in English, understand the mission and functioning of ICANN, have experience in global affairs and can work long and hard as volunteers for the global public trust,” the entity stated.

Rúa-Jovet is former president of the former Puerto Rico Telecommunications Regulatory Board, now known as the Telecommunications Bureau.