ICF lands new $51M disaster management contract in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since 2018, the company has completed 1,200 construction projects in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF a new $51 million contract to support the commonwealth’s single-family disaster recovery and mitigation programs.

The contract has a term of three years, with an option to extend for an additional 24 months.

Under the contract, ICF will expand its implementation support of PRDOH’s Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Community Development Block Grant for Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grant programs to repair and rebuild homes damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria and build resilience against future natural disasters.

It represents a significant expansion of ICF’s large and growing CDBG-MIT project portfolio, the Virginia-based company stated.

“Our primary goals in Puerto Rico remain unchanged: support a resilient recovery while investing in exceptional local talent to build future capacity,” said Andrew H. LaVanway, ICF senior vice president for disaster management.

“We, in partnership with PRDOH, are driven by results, and this award is a testament to the ability of our team — staffed, managed and led by Puerto Ricans — to get families back into safe, resilient homes,” he said.

The company has more than 150 recovery experts working on the island since 2018, to help “communities become more resilient and better prepared for natural disasters,” it stated.

As part of its contract with the PRDOH, ICF guides “applicants in the eastern half of Puerto Rico through the entire grant process — from intake and eligibility reviews, to completing initial damage assessments and applicant documentation, through construction — to support PRDOH in getting citizens into safe homes,” it stated on its website.

Since 2018, the company has completed 1,200 construction projects in Puerto Rico.