Iconic Hacienda Tamarindo hotel in Vieques on the block for $3.3M

Hacienda Tamarindo (Credit: Jennifer Teeter).

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Hacienda Tamarindo, the longest-running hotel in Vieques, is up for sale for $3.3 million, according to the listing published by Paraíso Realty, the real estate firm handling the transaction.

The property sits on a hilltop overlooking Esperanza Bay, and features 17 rooms, a pool, a 1,200 square-foot owner’s penthouse, a separate “casita” with its own kitchen, and 2.8 additional acres of vacant land closer to the ocean that has water and electricity connections nearby suitable for additional development. It has been approved for eight villas, according to the listing.

“The tenure of this successful establishment, which has always made an extra effort to hire only locals, shows that this is a model of the type of tourism that Vieques needs,” said Bob Gevinski, president of the real estate firm.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“The owners, Burr and Linda [Vail], are ready to retire, after creating one of Vieques’ biggest hospitality institutions. Now someone gets to take the hotel from here,” he said.

The Vails moved to Vieques from Vermont in 1995 and established the inn in April of the following year.

Gevinski confirmed that he has already received an enquiry about the property, which came in less than 24 hours after the firm began marketing the hotel.

Hacienda Tamarindo has been operating through the COVID-19 pandemic, following established protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.