Iconic Morton’s The Steakhouse reopens after 2-year hiatus

Morton’s The Steakhouse will reopen its doors at The Caribe Hilton Hotel today, following a two-year hiatus caused by damage inflicted by Hurricane María to the oceanfront property.

The restaurant, like most of San Juan, suffered extensive damage from the 2017 storms, which prompted the need for a full remodel, company executives confirmed.

“Given the extent of the damage, the entire restaurant was remodeled. From the bar to the main dining area, guests can enjoy breathtaking panoramic ocean views,” the company stated, without disclosing the investment required to reopen.

Morton’s interior design incorporates the area’s waterfront offerings with floor-to-ceiling windows and ocean views “while staying true to the history of the city in an elegant setting. The steakhouse’s new design welcomes an excitement and added elegance that follows from the entry, to the bar and into the dining room,” according to information provided to this media outlet.

For its reopening, Morton’s has employed former staff members who were there before the storms, along with 50 new employees.

Having served the community for more than 20 years, Morton’s is a staple in San Juan.

“We’re thrilled to return and continue building upon our legacy in Puerto Rico with our unmatched personalized service, premier food selections and top-of-the-line wine collection,” executives said.

“Morton’s is thrilled to resume service on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico and inside one of the island’s most luxurious beachfront hotels, The Caribe Hilton Hotel. We’re honored to have the opportunity to continue serving area residents and discerning travelers as Puerto Rico’s premier steakhouse,” the company added.

Opening just in time for the holidays, the restaurant will be serving guests on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is widely recognized for its signature steakhouse selections of prime-aged beef, seafood, sharable sides, decadent desserts and award-winning wine collection.