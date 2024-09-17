ICSA Latin America to host executive roundtable

The event is free, but requires registration.

The organization invites Puerto Rican business leaders to transform their organizations into customer-centric ones.

The International Customer Service Association (ICSA) Latin America is inviting Puerto Rican business leaders to participate in the executive roundtable “Leading Organizational Transformation: Customer Culture and Experience,” to be held on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at the Puerto Rico CPA Society’s facilities in San Juan.

The free event, which is part of the pre-activities for the CX Academic Summit 2025, “seeks to provide business leaders with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive a cultural transformation towards a customer-centric organization,” organizers said.

“In an increasingly competitive market, the customer experience has become the only key differentiator. During this roundtable, attendees will be able to interact with international experts who will be sharing their experiences with participants to foster stronger and more engaged cultures that guarantee the success of customer experience strategies,” they added.

The topics to be covered are:

The importance of organizational culture in the customer experience

The role of the human resources department in transformation

Strategies for building a customer-centric culture.

Myths and realities of cultural transformation processes.

“Companies are its people. Before thinking about the customer, we first need to win the hearts of the people within the organization,” said Kay Valenzuela, president of ICSA Latin America, and one of the speakers at the event.

Other international experts will include Hugo A. Saénz from Colombia, Mario Torres-Espinosa from Mexico, Edgar Ríos-Pesantez from Ecuador, and María del Mar Torres, director of ICSA Puerto Rico.

ICSA Latin America promotes excellence in service and customer experience across the region. Through activities and training programs, it aims to help companies improve their performance, employee and customer satisfaction, and achieve greater market differentiation.