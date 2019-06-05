ICSE promotes discussion of reconstruction of P.R.’s energy grid at annual meeting

June 5, 2019 151

The Puerto Rico Institute for a Competitive and Sustainable Economy (ICSE) participated for a third time in the Annual Meeting of the Center for Research and Regulated Industry (CRRI) of Rutgers University, held May 30-31.

The CRRI was founded in 1977 at Rutgers University. It aims to further the study of regulation by researchers in economics and finance, in academic and non-academic institutions. Its objective is to promote research and education in regulatory economics that have implications for public policy.

In recent years the CRRI, through the participation of the ICSE, has promoted the discussion of the reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electric system.

Among the topics discussed at the conference were: measuring the performance of restructured markets, retail choice for residential electricity consumers, pricing mechanism in markets, net-metering, resiliency & reliability, microgrids and distributed energy.

Tomás Torres, executive director of the ICSE, took the opportunity to recognize the contributions of the CRRI over the past years in promoting discussions leading to a thorough reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electric system.

Discussions included the impact of latest trends within the regulatory environment and issues related to the energy field, he said.

Through this and other efforts, ICSE continues its commitment in Puerto Rico and in the U.S. to nourish high level regulatory and academic discussion, he said.

Efforts are aimed to promote the transformation of the Puerto Rico electrical grid within the highest standards and modern trends.