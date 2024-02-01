Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

ID.me confirms 3-fold jump in Puerto Rico residents with verified identities

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 1, 2024
ID.me users can use their credentials at 15 federal and 40 state government agencies. (Credit: Ilnur Khisamutdinov | Dreamstime.com)

ID.me, a secure digital identity network, announced it has reached a “major milestone” with 50 million users verified to federal standards for consumer authentication, including in Puerto Rico, where the verification rates for agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service surged to 78.6%, a three-fold increase since last year.

IRS data show that from 2016 to 2022, only 23.9% of Puerto Rican taxpayers were able to verify their identities using the IRS’ Secure Access system, which relied on data from credit bureaus and data brokers.

“However, verification methods that are strictly dependent on online records struggle to verify individuals with a small digital footprint or who are ‘credit invisible’,” stated Marcus Miller, director of strategy for Penta Group, on behalf of ID.me.

Last June, Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Washington, D.C., sent a letter to the IRS inquiring about the agency’s efforts to improve service, accessibility and secure access to federal tax system applications and websites for Puerto Rico residents.

In response, the IRS confirmed it had taken steps to “dramatically improve” services after modernizing its secure access platform in collaboration with ID.me to provide various verification methods. The update resulted in the notable increase in access rates in Puerto Rico. 

ID.me is a U.S.-based, veteran-founded company that complies with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards. It offers video chat verification in multiple languages and provides 24/7 customer support. 

Meeting NIST standards is key for fraud prevention. During the COVID-19 pandemic, seven states recognized ID.me’s role in thwarting more than $270 billion in fraud. ID.me users can use their credentials across 15 federal and 40 state government agencies. ID.me’s identity wallet is also compatible with more than 600 consumer brands, aiding in such processes as social login, hotel guest check-in, financial savings and account recovery.

Rep. González credited ID.me with overcoming government assistance obstacles in Puerto Rico with its omnichannel approach.

“ID.me’s work in Puerto Rico is a testament to how ID.me advances digital equity gains by addressing historical access barriers for individuals without credit history, unhoused populations, Americans living overseas, and tribal users,” added Miller.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The main risk we have in politics in Puerto Rico is that we get Donald Trump as president of the United States again. I think you have to be clear about that. He hasn’t necessarily been someone who has been supportive in the past.

 

José Rafael Fernández, chief executive officer of OFG Bancorp, the parent company of Oriental Bank, in light of the financial institution’s strong performance in 2023 while expressing concern over the potential impact of another Trump administration on the economic momentum of Puerto Rico, which is benefiting from federal disaster recovery funding. 

More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.