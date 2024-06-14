Type to search

IEM picked to support Puerto Rico’s HOME American Rescue Plan Program

Contributor June 14, 2024
The HOME-ARP funds, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), are allocated to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability. (Credit: Eddie Toro | Dreamstime.com)

The woman- and minority-owned firm will assist with grant management to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability.

North Carolina-based IEM International Inc., a woman- and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management company, announced it has been awarded a three-year contract by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority (PRHFA) to assist with grant management and oversight of the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program.

The HOME-ARP funds, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), are allocated to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability. IEM will provide program support to PRHFA in creating and implementing regulations and policies to guarantee the funds are quickly and strategically utilized.

IEM has supported state and territorial agencies in reaching the most vulnerable communities. “We will implement our proven and effective strategies to assist the communities in need on the island,” said IEM’s president, Bryan Koon.

“IEM remains committed to supporting Puerto Rico’s reconstruction and recovery efforts. Over the past seven years, IEM has shown our capacity to manage high-reach and complex programs on the island. We are committed to working side-by-side with the government and the agencies to support the well-being of all Puerto Ricans,” added Koon.

IEM previously worked with the PRHFA on the Puerto Rico Homeowner Assistance Program, for which the U.S. Department of the Treasury “commended our innovative and methodological approach,” the company stated.

“IEM offers a multidisciplinary team of professionals to support the island’s resiliency efforts. We are proud to say that IEM’s largest office and in-house staff are in Puerto Rico, with over 400 local professionals hired, of whom 86% are locals,” said Koon.

