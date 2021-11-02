IGT PlaySports partners with The Stadium LLC to expand in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power all WinIn's future online and retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico. (Credit: RemusM | Dreamstime.com)

International Game Technology PLC announced it has expanded its sports betting market footprint in Puerto Rico via a multi-year technology and services agreement with The Stadium LLC.

The Stadium LLC owns and operates WinIn, a Puerto-Rico based entertainment company that has partnerships with eSports companies and the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente baseball league that plans to expand into the recently regulated sports betting market in Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power all WinIn’s future online and retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico, the companies confirmed.

“As the sports betting market in Puerto Rico takes shape, WinIn is well-positioned to deliver world-class online and retail sports betting thanks to our technology and services partnership with IGT,” said WinIn CEO Grace Santana.

“IGT’s PlaySports platform continues to prove its capacity to scale with new market opportunities and give players a seamless omnichannel experience that they can trust,” she said.

“IGT PlaySports is highly experienced at helping operators such as WinIn successfully establish competitive sportsbooks in newly regulated jurisdictions,” said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sport Betting.

“The prospect of adding Puerto Rico as a territory with PlaySports-powered sportsbooks is another exciting step in our effort to further expand our footprint across North America,” he said.