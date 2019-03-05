IHOP marks ‘National Pancake Day’ to raise funds for San Jorge Children’s Foundation

March 5, 2019 183

IHOP restaurants in Puerto Rico celebrate its sixth edition of “National Pancake Day” on Mar. 12, raise funds for the benefit of the San Jorge Children’s Foundation, the company announced.

IHOP restaurants located in Plaza Centro in Caguas, Premium Outlets in Barceloneta; Los Colobos Shopping Center in Carolina; Plazoleta del Cantón in Bayamón and The Outlets at Montehiedra, will give guests a free stack of three buttermilk pancakes, who will be asked to make a donation to the San Jorge Children’s Foundation. The offer is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

This organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life of children from low-income families in Puerto Rico, diagnosed with cancer, physical malformations or other catastrophic illnesses.

“‘National Pancake Day’ gives us the opportunity to use what makes us most famous, which are our buttermilk pancakes, to raise funds for the benefit of San Jorge Children’s Foundation, who work tirelessly here on the island in favor of one of the most important causes for us, the health of our children on a worldwide scale since 2006,” said Ana Agrelot, vice president of marketing for IHOP on the island.

This year Uber Eats will take part in the effort since each client that orders a three stack of buttermilk pancakes will have free delivery and their payment will be considered a donation for the San Jorge Children’s Foundation.

Stephen Joyce, CEO of Dine Brands Global Inc., parent company of IHOP, will be visiting the Puerto Rico market in support of this initiative that day. The IHOP campaign has raised more than $22 million in Puerto Rico, the United States and Canada since its inception.