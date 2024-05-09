Type to search

IKEA opens $37M distribution warehouse in Bayamón

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 9, 2024
The new facility is situated across from the IKEA store in Bayamón.

The facility is designed to streamline the shopping experience.

Swedish retailer IKEA has inaugurated a 93,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in Bayamón, representing a $37 million investment aimed at making “delivery logistics and the purchase flow of its customers much easier.”

Located adjacent to the existing IKEA store in Bayamón, this facility is designed “to minimize movements and concentrate the entire delivery strategy in one place, so that the physical or online shopping experience will have greater agility and availability of items,” company officials said.

“This, in turn, is part of the growth that IKEA has had within the Puerto Rican market to perfect and improve the daily logistics of all staff and the service they offer,” the company stated.

The warehouse will offer several services, including merchandise pickup, purchase returns, Click & Collect order pickup, reservations and billing.

With the opening of this warehouse, IKEA kept a “promise that it made two years ago after opening the store in Bayamón, to build a warehouse that allows greater capacity and makes the shopping experience much easier,” the retailer added.

This latest development continues IKEA’s expansion in Puerto Rico since entering the market in 2013. Earlier this year, IKEA opened its second full-sized store in Carolina, as previously reported by News is my Business. The company also operated a smaller showroom near Plaza Escorial, known as Punto IKEA, which offered only pick-up services and has since closed.

