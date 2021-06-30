Impactivo founder named among ‘Top 100 Healthcare Leaders’

María Fernanda Levis-Peralta.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

María Fernanda Levis-Peralta, founder of Impactivo LLC, was named one of the “Top 100 Healthcare Leaders of 2021” by the International Forum for Advancement in Healthcare (IFAH) in Las Vegas recently.

IFAH, previously known as the Smart Health Conference, is one of the world’s top healthcare conferences and recognizes individuals for developing innovations in healthcare.

“Receiving this international recognition shows the impact of Impactivo’s work and innovations to transform health systems,” the company said in a statement.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The IFAH Global Healthcare Conference explores the latest innovations in the industry, brings together health and wellness professionals to discuss pressing issues in healthcare and explores need-based solutions and opportunities for building the future of the sector.

The organization aims to set standards for excellence in health care by honoring the best leaders and organizations from around the world. Awardees are rated on five parameters: overall reach; industry impact; spirit of innovation; future readiness; and market demand.

“I’m honored by the International Forum for the Advancement of Health’s recognition of our team’s work to improve the health of our communities. At Impactivo we’ve continually used patient-centered and data-driven approaches to remove barriers to health, and this honor reinforces our firm’s commitment to continue to transform health systems so that they address our community’s needs, demonstrate value, and generate a greater impact,” Levis-Peralta said.

“Our innovative tools and technology improve patient outcomes, increase access and increase staff empowerment in a manner that is financially sustainable proving that in the healthcare industry, focusing on what is good for the patient is what should guide good business,” she said, adding that every child, family, and community deserve access to the resources that will enable a healthy life.

As a result of a personal family experience, in 2010 she founded Impactivo, LLC, a minority and women-owned impact-driven health consulting firm committed to transforming health systems.

For over a decade, Impactivo’s data and evidence-based integrated solutions have been empowering leaders in the health and social sector in Puerto Rico and abroad with the knowledge, resources, data, structure, and technology necessary to transform their organizations within a profitable, sustainable, and high-quality patient-centered model.

The firm has secured more than $150 million in federal and philanthropic funds for organizations in Puerto Rico and has been awarded contracts or sub-awards with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; the Health Resources and Services Administration; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the National Institutes of Health; the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute; and the National Science Foundation.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.