Impacto Communications marks 15 anniversary in advertising industry

The agency provides a comprehensive ecosystem of services.

Puerto Rican advertising and marketing agency Impacto Communications is celebrating its 15th anniversary as an independent agency in the local market, “transforming itself to adapt to changes in the industry and meet the needs of its clients with innovation and excellence,” executives said.

Officially founded in 2009 by marketing professionals Manuel F. Matta-Henríquez and Enrique J. Schettini-Henríquez, who have more than 25 years of experience, the agency has built a reputation for its client-centric philosophy.

“In the advertising industry, customer service has always been our priority, and in these 15 years, that approach has set us apart. Adapting quickly to market trends is not only important — it is essential to provide our clients with the best opportunities. At Impacto Communications, we have demonstrated our ability to anticipate changes and turn challenges into achievements” Matta said.

“Our commitment has always been to maximize budgets and build relationships based on trust,” said Schettini. “For these 15 years, we have focused on the service we offer to all our clients, as well as on creativity and efficiency. Our ability to innovate and adapt to market trends and transformations allows us to optimize our clients’ objectives and results.”

Impacto currently has a team of 10 employees, with the capacity to expand based on the client project’s needs. The agency offers a full range of advertising and marketing services, including consulting, creative concept development, production, media planning for both traditional and digital platforms, social media management, public relations, web design and development, and promotional campaign execution.

As part of its anniversary celebration, the agency is opening a new space in Miramar, designed to enhance creativity and team collaboration.

Over the years, Impacto Communications has managed campaigns for some of the most successful film franchises of all time, including “Spider-Man,” “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Pixar’s Toy Story,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Men in Black.”

These campaigns have integrated all advertising disciplines, including traditional and digital media, promotions, and public relations. The agency has also collaborated with local productions, including “Picando Alante.”

Impacto Communications continues to expand its client portfolio to include sectors such as health and beauty, wines and spirits, renewable energy, solar energy storage, financial institutions (cooperatives), funeral services, retail, distribution and logistics, warehousing, real estate, and construction.