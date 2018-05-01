Puerto del Rey inaugurates new ‘Dock Center’ amenity

Puerto del Rey recently debuted its Dock Center, a new amenity that offers a range of services to its customer’s right on the main dock.

The modern facilities are part of a $20 million investment in the marina by Putnam Bridge, the investors that purchased the marina out of bankruptcy in 2013.

“To continue improving the customer experience in Puerto del Rey, we completely redesigned the Dock Center. It is a new concept that was created based on client needs”, said Carolina Corral, CEO of Puerto del Rey. “The amenities are only steps away from client’s vessels and will make their stay more enjoyable.”

The new Dock Center includes a first aid room; a gym equipped with “state of the art” cardiovascular and muscular endurance exercise equipment, and bathrooms with air-conditioned showers.

In addition to having a captain’s lounge — a business center for clients to use the internet or read a book, the Dock Center has a terrace that allows visitors to appreciate a view of the marina.

The marina will provide all transient and permanent customers in wet slips the opportunity to enjoy the facilities of the Dock Center as part of their membership.

Corral affirms that the continued investment in the marina is a testament to its commitment to nautical tourism and the island.

“We remain firm in our commitment to the nautical industry and Puerto Rico, which is why we continue to innovate. Being at the forefront will allow us to offer the best facilities and services in the Caribbean and positively impact the economy of Puerto Rico,” Corral said.