inCruises International expands footprint by moving headquarters to P.R.

April 23, 2019 332

Cruise membership club company inCruises International announced its expansion into Puerto Rico, company officials confirmed.

“We’re extremely pleased with our move to Puerto Rico, and we anticipate continued strong growth locally and with participation from all over the world,” said inCruises President Frank Codina.

“inCruises business has seen incredible growth over the past three+ years as our cruise membership product and business opportunity continues to improve lives globally,” Codina said.

“Moving to Puerto Rico helps us to build a strong partnership with our local sales leaders including Santiago Santiago, and Julio Ayala to help them succeed with a rewarding business opportunity,” said Codina.

Since 2015, inCruises International has gained members and partners in more than 178 countries.

“Relocating to Puerto Rico and providing our empowering membership product and service and opportunity is the latest milestone in our growth initiatives and an exciting new chapter of inCruises’s global operations.” said CEO Michael Hutchison.

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos announced recently that a record number of cruise passengers arrived on the island in January 2019.

“Puerto Rico continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the tourism industry in the Caribbean and the cruise segment continue to thrive at a steady pace,” Campos said in a statement.

“The arrival of new cruises, new routes, and the increase in passengers showcases the quality of our island and the attractiveness it has for both cruise ship industry companies and customers,” she said.