Independent online news platforms showcase diversity in content

“We are more, and we have content.”

Under that motto, independent digital news platforms Bonita Radio , Ey! Boricua , News is My Business, and ¡De la Nada! recently offered a presentation to a select group of business and advertising leaders, showcasing the diversity of their content offering, which ranges from journalistic investigations and business journalism, to animation, gastronomy and sports.

“These independent media have a different content offer, developed by professional journalists who have a proven track record, credibility and experience that have led them to have great acceptance among their audiences, which is not necessarily translating into the advertising support that they deserve,” said Marnie Ferrer, sales, and marketing consultant.

During her talk, Ferrer explained the changes that have taken place in recent years in the preferences of media consumers in Puerto Rico and the world, who, due to technological changes and the development of social networks, consume more digital content than that of other traditional media.

In a panel discussion, journalists Carmen Enid Acevedo (Bonita Radio), José E. Maldonado (Ey! Boricua), and Michelle Kantrow (News is My Business) explained how their individual platforms reach different market segments and how advertisers can work creative proposals to integrate their brands effectively on these platforms to impact consumers.

“The advertising landscape and platforms change every day, but what doesn’t change is our commitment as journalists to bring credible information to our readers in a responsible and ethical manner,” said Acevedo.

“We want to draw attention to the fact that our media outlets are available as a quality alternative for advertising agencies and their clients to deliver their messages to the audience while supporting quality journalism,” she said.

Together, the four platforms achieved a reach of 50 million combined impressions, shared publications, and views of their content on their websites, social networks, video networks and podcasts.

“Each of these independent digital outlets has its strengths. Some focus more on the visual part, another on the written part and others on multimedia, but what characterizes them all is their professionalism, which translates into the loyalty of their readers and consumers that can be something very valuable and cash for the brands that sponsor them,” said Ferrer.

The independent media outlets have a reach across multiple platforms. (Produced by ¡De La Nada!)