Indulac manufacturing employees test negative to COVID-19

April 24, 2020

Industrias Lecheras de Puerto Rico Inc., known as Indulac —which has been manufacturing its line of dairy products during the government-ordered quarantine that began mid-March — had employees tested for the COVID-19 virus, and all came back negative, the company confirmed.

Indulac hired Laboratorio Toledo to administer molecular tests to detect the COVID-19 virus on all of its employees, who showed a clean bill of health and will continue working, the plant’s executive president, Francisco Oramas, said.

“I’m extremely pleased to see that the security and prevention measures that we’ve taken at Indulac are safeguarding the lives of our employees,” he said. “We’re gradually winning the battle against the coronavirus, although we urge employees and to all citizens to continue to not to let their guard down.”

As a food manufacturing company Indulac has continued to operate uninterruptedly since the lock-down measures went into effect on Mar. 16 to guarantee accessibility of UHT milk and dairy products to consumers.

“We reiterate that our commitment to the safety of our employees is paramount, so we won’t skimp on continuing to invest in resources and prevention measures to safeguard their well-being and that of their families,” Oramas said.

“This way we can give security and confidence to consumers who buy our products and to our farmers by continuing to process the milk they produce,” he said.