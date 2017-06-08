Indulac seeks to reposition brand with new president

Industria Lechera de Puerto Rico Inc., known as Indulac, has named Francisco Oramas as its new president whose mission is to “revolutionize” the brand and expand its market share with new products for the local market and for exports.

Juan Carlos Rivera-Serrano, chairman of the Dairy Producers Cooperative, which runs Indulac, said under Oramas’ leadership, “we will focus on expanding sales to continue growing Indulac’s wide variety of products made with 100 percent locally produced milk.”

“This is a time of great challenges for the island and for our industry and Oramas’ arrival to Indulac will help us develop the full potential of the plant and brand,” Rivera-Serrano said.

Meanwhile, Oramas has been refining Indulac’s strategic plan to ensure that key projects underway — such as the launch of two new products — are completed.

“We’re here to grow Indulac’s sales and maximize the introduction of the Indulac-branded butter and ice cream,” he said. “They are unique products in the market by given the freshness of its main ingredient, milk.”

“We will also continue to develop innovative products to replace imports and continue to vertically integrate the milk production of our farmers. Finally, we will be developing a number of strategic alliances with other food industry sectors to achieve that innovation the sector requires,” the executive said.

Oramas aims to expand the brand recognition and Indulac products among consumers so they all become leaders in their respective categories, as is the case with its white cheese and lactose-free milk.

“Indulac is a brand with a great heritage and roots in the island. We need to ensure that consumers can recognize and support the quality of our products made with fresh local milk,” he said.

Oramas has extensive experience in sales and marketing, with an emphasis on analysis and sales and feasibility plans, market development and penetration and growth strategies.

“His experience establishing strategic alliances with suppliers and businesses and his extensive knowledge of government and regulatory aspects, and especially the dairy industry are important,” said Rivera-Serrano.

“I am very excited about this new challenge with a brand I know and that has tremendous potential to contribute to growth in the agricultural sector and for farmers,” said Oramas, who comes to Indulac after serving as senior sales manager of Caribbean Produce Exchange.